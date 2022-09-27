Jack M. Zerfoss, 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born on April 12, 1942, Jack was the son of Ralph M. and Florence A. (Ewing) Zerfoss Jr.
Mr. Zerfoss loved all kinds of outdoor activities. Whether hunting, fishing or softball, spending time with his kids and teaching them how to live a Christian life was the most important thing to him. Jack always put forth his best so others could see Christ through him. He was a member of the Gospel group “The Gospel Melodies” for many years, in which he sang with his wife, sister and brother-in-law. Jack had a passion for Southern gospel music. Even in his last days on this earth, you could hear him singing the songs of Zion.
Mr. Zerfoss was a member of Independent Traditional Holiness Church of Indiana. Jack loved his church and his fellow worshipers and friends. When the doors to the church were open, you always knew where he would be. His walk with Jesus was extremely important.
Jack retired from Beckwith Machining with more than 40 years of service.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia A. (Ramsell) Zerfoss, whom he married June 30, 1962 — sharing 60 years of marriage together; three sons, Jeffery Zerfoss and wife Kelli, of Lucernemines; Timothy Zerfoss and wife Judy, of Blairsville; and Mark Zerfoss, of Coral; a daughter, Linda Fry and husband Keith, of Lucernemines; a sister, Anita Stevens, whom he loved dearly, and husband Fred, who was just like a brother; six grandchildren, Cortney, Ashley, Mike, Kierisa, Emily and Matthew; and one great-grandchild, Aiden.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Independent Traditional Holiness Church, 5065 Ferguson Road, Indiana, with Pastor Randy Perry officiating.
Interment will be at Ebenezer Church Cemetery in Lewisville.
To view the obituary or sign the online guest book, please visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.