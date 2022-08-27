Jack R. Frampton, 55, of Cherry Tree, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
He was the beloved son of Jack and Diane Frampton, of Cookport.
He graduated from Purchase Line High School in 1985. Jack was employed by Miller Supply for more than 30 years as a heavy equipment operator, where he was very well liked by everyone he met and always had a smile for everyone.
Jack had a passion for fishing, camping and hunting. He always enjoyed bowling with his brothers.
He had a big heart for kids and was a fun uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Jack is survived by his parents; his brothers: Todd (Deanna) Frampton, of Avonmore, and Lance Frampton, of Cookport; his twin sister, Jill (Dave) Kunkle, of Creekside; his sister, Tara (Mike) Oberdorf, of Maine; and his five nephews and five nieces.
Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Ladd Frampton.
He asks for everyone to always be happy. Any memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, PA Mountains Chapter, 250 Jari Drive, Johnstown, PA 15904, and the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
A private family committal service will be held at Thompson Cemetery in Hillsdale. Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Jack will be so greatly missed.