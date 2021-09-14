Jack R. 'Tank' Rummel

Jack Ruben “Tank” Rummel, 82, of Homer City, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Sheldon and Thelma (Kerr) Rummel, he was born June 24, 1939.
Tank was a veteran, having served in the Army. He had been employed by Exxon, McCreary Tire and Indigo.
He attended Summit Church of Indiana and was also a member of the Indiana Eagles, Post 1468.
Friends will remember Tank as a man who enjoyed spending time with friends and family, fishing and going to casinos.
Surviving are his wife, Dorothy Caruso; children, Lori (Don) Ewing, Blairsville, and Jason Rummel, Okla.; grandchildren, Shawna Washington, Shanie Denney, Emilie (Bryan) Nastase, Jack, Chelsea, and Sydney Rummel; great-grandchildren, Fallon and Gracen Washington, and Carolynn Brinker.
Preceding Tank in death were his parents; daughter, Sherrie; and a sister, June.
As per his Tank’s request, arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.