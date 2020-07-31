Jack S. Troxell

Jack Scott Troxell, 81, of Homer City, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, due to complications from surgery at North Decatur Health and Rehabilitation Center in Georgia.
Born in Grafton, on Jan. 2, 1939, Jack was the son of Clair Edward Troxell Sr. and Virginia Hutcheson Troxell. Raised in Graceton, he lived most of his adult life in Homer City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Gula Troxell; and his brother, Clair Edward Troxell Jr.
Jack was a letter carrier in Indiana and he retired from the United States Postal Service after a 30-year career. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a faithful member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. He enjoyed walking, hunting and the outdoors, and he loved sports. Jack could always be seen at a variety of Homer-Center sporting events, and he was an avid fan of the University of Notre Dame and Pittsburgh sports teams. Jack played softball for several years, and he counted his former teammates among his closest friends.
Locals knew how Jack loved washing his car, and they would give a little toot on their horn when they drove by the house.
Jack is survived by his two daughters: Linda and husband, Dan Curran, and children Luke and Gabrielle, of Naples, Fla.; and Karen and husband, Brian Huet, and children Zachary and Brendan, of Alpharetta, Ga.; and his brother, Regis and wife, Mary Anne Troxell, and his sister, Rita Jones, all of Homer City.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Home Hospice of Georgia, https://www.homehospicega.com, or Home Hospice of Georgia c/o Jack Troxell, 3235 Satellite Blvd., Bldg. 400, Suite 104, Duluth, GA 30096.