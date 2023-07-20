Jackie Rhoades, 73, of Armagh, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born Dec. 14, 1949, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of John Swanhart and Alvea (Angeletti) Swanhart-Hedges.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Rhoades, son Brian Minnigh and grandson Patrick Popp.
Jackie is survived by daughter Yvette Minnigh Popp; granddaughter Megan Dickie; great-grandchildren Madison and Josh; brother Angelo Swanhart and wife Debbie; sister Jodie Rowser and husband Randy; nephews Randy Rowers and Angie Swanhart and niece Carrie Aloi; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Jackie was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She loved her children and her entire family.
All services will be private. Interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh. Online condolences may be made at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.
