Jacob Andrew Kennedy, 35, of Graceton, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home.
Jacob was born Jan. 4, 1986, in Indiana. He graduated from Homer-Center High School and worked for several years as a caregiver.
He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Jacob also loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Jacob is survived by his parents, Sally Shirley (Tom), of Graceton, and Noah Kennedy, of Toledo, Ohio; his siblings: Anthony Kennedy (Heather), Nevada Kennedy (Heidi), Nicole Pugh and Mike Shirley; he will be missed by his nieces and nephews Jordan Putnam, and Raleigh, Cameron and Aria Pugh; multiple cousins, aunts and uncles; and his cat, Lilly.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Mary Belle Romansic.
Friends will be received at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana, on Monday, May 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Cremation will be at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home Crematory.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.