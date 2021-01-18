Jacob John Ulichnie Jr., 88, of Indiana, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Conemaugh Memorial Trauma Center. He was the son of Jacob and Anna Ulichnie Sr. and was born March 3, 1932, in Lucernemines.
Mr. Ulichnie was retired from R&P Coal Company after 43 years in the coal mines. He loved going camping, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed riding four-wheelers, watching Westerns on TV, eating corn on the cob, working in his garden and turkey shoots.
Jacob received an honorable discharge from the United States Army with sergeant rank. He was a Korean War veteran, drafted in 1953, and he received the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
He worked in construction and engineering in the Army, and he completed ERTC specialty course for masonry.
He was Pappy Jake to all that knew and loved him. In his retirement he enjoyed going to the local clubs and stopping in at Katie and Joe’s garage and making trips to Erie, to visit his sisters- and brothers-in-law and nephew.
He always had a smile on his face and loved to joke around with everyone.
He was a member of Legion Post #493 Homer City; VFW, Indiana; Tide Sportsman Club; Coral Graceton Sportsman’s Club; and Club Savoy, Homer City.
Jacob is survived by his spouse, Imogene (Risinger) Ulichnie; two daughters, Paula Buterbaugh, Homer City, and Kathryn and husband, Joseph Shimko, Homer City; grandchildren, Jacob Buterbaugh, Homer City, Donald Buterbaugh, Iowa, and Joseph Jr. and wife Sarah Shimko, Homer City.
He is also survived by his brother, Peter, and wife, Frannie Ulichnie, Penn Run; and sisters, Marie Shank, Penn Run; Anna Deptola, Ohio; and Susan (Norbert) Reibel, Cambridge Springs. His great-grandchildren, Olivia, Hadley, Joseph III Shimko, and many nieces and nephews also survive him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Bonnie Sue Ulichnie, his sister, Elizabeth Walters, and his brother, John Ulichnie.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.
Interment to follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. Military graveside rites will be performed by the Homer City American Legion.
Due to the pandemic, masks and social distances will be required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #493, Homer City.