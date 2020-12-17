Jacob “Jim” Voelker died peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his home in Indiana.
Jacob was born on Feb.15, 1928, in Hammond, Ind., to Jacob and Lucy Voelker. He grew up in Hammond right after the Great Depression. Although times were difficult, he enjoyed watching trains and a rare but occasional chocolate malt shake treat with his parents. As he got older, he worked in local steel mills during summers and enjoyed trips to nearby Chicago.
Following high school, Jacob served in the United States Army as a medic and medical translator in Berchtesgaden, Germany. Returning to the United States, Jacob was the first person in his family to attend and complete college. Jacob studied history, German and education at St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, Ind. He then taught history and German at Gregor Mendel High School and Carl Sandburg High School in the Chicago area. Later, he completed a master’s degree in German at the University of Notre Dame. He always appreciated the encouragement he received to pursue an education and developed a great love of learning.
It was in Chicago that Jacob met his wife of 54 years, Rosemary (Fuerst) Voelker. After several years of high school teaching in the Chicago area, Jacob and Rosemary moved to Columbus, Ohio, where he engaged in doctoral study in German and education at Ohio State University.
In 1970, Jacob and Rosemary moved to their beloved adopted home of Indiana, where Jacob served as a professor of German at IUP until his retirement in 1999. He chaired IUP’s German department for many years and loved introducing IUP students to German language and culture. He served as the faculty sponsor of the IUP German Club for many years, hosting numerous Oktoberfests at the IUP College Lodge. He led multiple trips to Germany and was instrumental in helping the German department develop courses in business and scientific German and an exchange program. During holidays, students from near and far found a welcome second home at Jacob and Rosemary’s house. He was also an active member of St. Thomas More Parish, serving as a Eucharistic minister and assisting with the Visitors to the Aged Program.
In addition, Jacob was a great father, valuing education, kindness and belonging. He provided great support to his sons and their varied interests, including sports, economics, 4-H and farming, philosophy, running, skiing and world cultures. As a result of his son’s interest, he became a Steelers and Pirates fan in the 1970s. His enthusiasm for travel and learning led to many adventures with a pop-up camper traversing the U.S. and national parks. His enthusiasm and love of learning were always important. Life was a learning experience, and he and no one was ever bored.
During his retirement, Jacob devoted himself to travel with Rosemary, reading, learning computer technology, and digitizing family photos and memorabilia (his son joked his dad’s regret was never learning spreadsheets). Above all, he loved spending time with his three grandchildren, Anna, Emily and James, and was fondly known as Opa.
Jacob leaves behind his wife and best friend of 54 years, Rosemary; sons, Jim (Julie) and Paul (Margy Stover); grandchildren, Anna, Emily and James Voelker; sister, Heidi Hutton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Jacob and Lucy Voelker, and two sisters, Loretta Thompson and Dorothy Kamradt.
The Voelker family would like to thank our Indiana friends for many great years of friendship. We would especially like to thank those who helped so much during the past month of care: Pat Fairman, Ben Fairman, Margot Talmage, Ron and Karen Morrison, Gordon Thornton, Mary Beth Sweeney, VNA Hospice nurses and staff, and many thoughtful and caring neighbors. Thank you for your kindness and being part of our family.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family at St. Thomas More Parish. Burial will be at St. Bernard Cemetery. For the health of all, the family encourages everyone not to attend but to celebrate at a memorial service later in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to VNA Family Hospice of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000; Indiana, PA 15701, or Special Olympics of Pennsylvania: https://give.special olympics.org/.