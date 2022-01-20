Jacob Lobo, aka Daniel Sipos, 74, of Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the VA Hospital, Aspinwall.
He was born June 4, 1947, in Tide, the son of Stephen Sipos and Sophia (White) Sipos.
Jacob had worked for Helen Mining Company & R&P Coal. He was a member of Black Lick United Methodist Church and was a graduate of Laura Lamar High School. Jacob served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War and earned three Purple Hearts. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing with a real love for animals and rescuing dogs.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Rose Franklin Lobo, Pittsburgh; daughter, Jamie Hullenbaugh and husband George, Pensacola, Fla.; daughter, Joann Blackburn and husband David, DuBois; and daughter, Helen Shearer and husband Chris, Pittsburgh; grandchildren: Lisa, George, Nathan, Samuel, Gretchen, Alaura, Brianna, Karolyn, Jeremiah and Nolan; great-grandson, Phoenix; brothers, Stevie and Dennis; and sisters, Christine, Rebecca, Connie, Julie Ann and Crystal.
Jacob was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Virginia.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., with a funeral service at 5 p.m. Pastor Todd Stanley will officiate. VFW Post #5821 and American Legion Post #0407 will conduct military services following the funeral service. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Action for Animals, PO Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.