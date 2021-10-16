Jacob Thomas “Tom” Lutz, 88, of Lake Worth, Fla., formerly of Home, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his residence.
The son of Roy Melvin “Pete” Lutz and F. Pearl (Bush) Lutz Orr, he was born May 23, 1933, in Home.
Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 as a paratrooper at Fort Bragg, N.C. He and his wife, Norma, had lived in Ridgeway and then in the Buffalo, N.Y., area for more than 40 years before relocating to Florida in 2011.
He had retired from the Ford Motor Company at Buffalo as a mechanic.
Tom was known for his love and knowledge of antique cars. He and Norma had traveled across the U.S. in his 1925 Model T Ford. He belonged to the Model T Ford Club of America and his last car was a Model A Ford.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma (Feldbaur); four children, Barbara Johnson (Timothy), Lake Worth, Fla.; David (Patricia), Eden, N.Y.; James (Jacqueline), Hamburg, N.Y.; and Paula Leiching (David), Buford, Ga.; 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two half-sisters, Dorothy Burkett (James), Home, and Janet Harper (Watler), Home; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, John Orr; an infant daughter, Tina Marie Lutz; and a brother, Donald Lutz.
A memorial and military ceremony was held Oct. 8 at Orchard Park, N.Y. A private graveside service was held at the Oakland Cemetery in Indiana on Oct. 9.
The family was assisted by the Palms West Funeral Home and Crematory in Florida.