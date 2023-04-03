Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Scott, 76, of Shelocta, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
She was born Jan. 4, 1947, in Kittanning, the daughter of Frank and Sophie (Peltz) Brumbaugh.
Jackie was a 1965 graduate of Ford City High School. She belonged to Christ Lutheran Church in Gastown and was a member of the Indiana Eagles. She loved baking and playing bingo and cards with her family. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, going out to dinner and sitting on the porch with her husband Larry of 57 years.
Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Larry E. Scott, whom she married Feb. 26, 1966; her son, Keith Scott and wife, Krys, of Elderton; two granddaughters, Jessica Wallje and husband, Keith, of Shelocta, and Mackenzie Scott, of Elderton; her grandson, Cody Scott and wife, Diana, of Anderson, S.C.; two great-grandsons, Jakob and Bennett Wallje; her sisters, Pamela Orton and husband, Bob, of Ford City, and Denise Brumbaugh and Terry Bish, of Ford City; sister-in-law Pam Brumbaugh, of Ford City; and many nieces and nephews.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Mark Brumbaugh; and a son, Kevin Larry Scott.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Arlene Schweitzer officiating.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Jackie’s family, please visit www.bauer funeral.com.