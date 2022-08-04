Jacqueline J. Brown

Jacqueline Julia Brown, 83, of Punxsutawney and formerly of Glen Campbell, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital, in Punxsutawney.
The daughter of Thomas R. and Katherine M. (Almara) Laughlin, she was born Feb. 24, 1939, in Pittsburgh.
Jackie was a 1957 graduate of the Sacred Heart High School in Shadyside.
She was of the Roman Catholic faith and had attended the former St. Michael’s Church in Glen Campbell.
Jackie wed Ronald “Phillip” Brown on July 1, 1970.
Surviving are her four children, Cindi (Kenny) Leasure, of Indiana; Bob Ryan, of Punxsutawney; Chip (Deb) Ryan, of Home; and Bonnie (Duane) Smith, of Punxsutawney; her step-daughter, Debra Brown, of Michigan; and her seven grandchildren, Brady Smith, Andrew Smith, Melissa Paul, Steven Wank, Luke Wasick, Beth Maloney and Lisa Wasick.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald “Phillip” Brown, in 1996; her infant son, Michael Thomas Brown; her brother, Thomas V. Laughlin; and her stepdaughter, Cheryl Brown Wank.
A private family service will be held at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Glen Campbell, with Pastor Johnny Pennington officiating.
Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Autism Speaks at 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540, or via www.autismspeaks.org.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Jackie’s guestbook and share a condolence message.