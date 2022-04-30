Jacqueline “Jackie” C. Cipollini (Trausi), 82, of Waterman, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.
She was born May 28, 1939, to Amelio and Evelyne (Daily) Trausi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank E. Cipollini; sister, Mavis (Trausi) Pilla; and brother, William Trausi.
She is survived by her daughters, Lia (Cipollini) Timko and husband William and Kimberly (Cipollini) Stutzman and husband Barry; sons, Kevin Cipollini and partner Denise Joyner, and Mikel Cipollini and wife Kimberly; grandchildren, Ashley (Cipollini) Bontke, Shawn Cipollini and wife Alice, Brandon Timko and wife Kathy, Jenna Timko, Jason Stutzman and wife Christi, Crystal and husband Xavier, Devin Butler, Kaela and husband Aaron and Nikki and husband Patrick; great-grandchildren, Preston and Ethan Stutzman, Ashton and Katherine Bontke, Abigail Timko, James Butler, Macie, Jules and Lexi Edwards, Peyton and Paige Bontke, Melody, Kali and Orion O’Neil; and brothers Amelio (Bob) Trausi and wife Carolyn and Orlando and wife Patricia (Patty) Trausi.
Jackie was a graduate of Laura Lamar High School. Jackie worked as a school lunch lady while living in New York and was a caregiver at several nursing homes and to her parents and husband. Jackie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she watched whenever it was needed. She loved visiting family living in California and going to winter in Florida at her eldest daughter’s home. She loved cooking and baking for the traditional Christmas Eve dinner everyone attended. She also loved her Harlequin romance novels, crossword puzzles, adult coloring books and also her strawberry milkshakes and 5th Avenue bars.
She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Family and friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A Blessing Service will be held Saturday, May 7, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines Site. Interment will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
Please visit www.bows erfh.com to sign the online guestbook, for directions or to make a donation to to Community Hospice and Palliative Care in Jacqueline’s name.