Jacqueline “Jackie” M. Overdorff, 60, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
A daughter of Bernard and Ilene (Kuczynski) Liscik, she was born April 14, 1961, in New Castle.
Jackie was a 1979 graduate of Indiana High School. She spent 18 years working for S&T Bank in their mortgage department and most recently had worked with The Property Closers in the marketing department.
During her lifetime Jackie was very involved with the community. She was a member of numerous groups, including Indiana Business and Professional Women’s Club, Bras for the Cause, Indiana Business Women, Toast Masters, Junior Women’s Civic Club, Indiana Women in Networking, Indiana Leader’s Circle, Lifesteps of Indiana County, YMCA Bowl for Kids, Giant Eagle Grocers Fight Cancer, Indiana Moose Lodge #174, Fraternal Order Eagles #1468 and the Two Lick Lake Recreational Association.
“Queenie,” you touched everyone’s heart that you ever met.
She will be sorely missed by family and friends who knew her.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Bruce Overdorff, of Indiana; a daughter, Amanda Strittmatter and her husband, Patrick, of Indiana; parents, Bernard and Ilene Liscik, of Indiana; a sister, Lorree Lockard and husband Doug, of Indiana; mother-in-law, Joyce Overdorff, of Indiana; and several loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Robert M. Overdorff, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard Church, Indiana, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Birdie’s Closet (850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701) in Jackie’s name. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest register or send condolences, visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.