Jacqueline “Jackie” Tosi Kengerski, 87, of Derry, formerly of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.
She was born Aug. 29, 1934, in Blairsville, the daughter of Albert Tosi and Celeste (Bergenti) Tosi.
Jackie was a graduate of Blairsville High School Class of 1952. She was a retired secretary for Federal Lab in Tunnelton, after 19 years of service. Jackie was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. She was also a member of the Blairsville Historical Society, Latrobe Bowling League and both Blairsville and Brenizer card clubs.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward P. Kengerski, who died in 2008; brothers, Bruno and John Tosi; and sisters, Jean Tosi, Mary Rich and Ernestine “Barney” Petrarca.
In keeping with Jackie’s wishes, all services will be private. Interment will be held in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Blairsville Historical Society, 116 E. Campbell St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.