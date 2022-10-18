Jacquelyn Christine Mehalic, 33, of Pittsburgh, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
She was the daughter of John R. Mehalic Jr. and Bridgette L. Mehalic and was born Jan. 9, 1989, in Rockville, Md.
Jacquelyn was employed by TruFood Manufacturing, Pittsburgh.
Jacquelyn was an amazing person. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother and friend. Jacquelyn’s smile would light up a room; her loyalty was endless. She loved without boundaries and condition. Her children, fiancee, parents and brothers were the most important people in her life. She loved art and music.
Jacquelyn loved people; she would go out of her way just to say hello. She had an impact on everyone she met. Her favorite thing to do was spend a quiet day at home with her family, painting with the kids, having a meal and laughing with her family. She cherished her friends and the memories they shared.
She enjoyed art, painting and sketching. She loved doing hair and nails. Jacquelyn swam competitively and played travel volleyball.
She is survived by her son, Kason Vincent Jones, 8, and her daughters, London Loyette Jones, 7; Saoirse Rita Mehalic, 2; and Keiani Bridgette MaRose Johnson, 11 months, all of Homer City; her mother, Bridgette Mehalic and husband Wilbert G. Houser, of Homer City; her father, John R. Mehalic Jr. and Kathy Kolarik, of Latrobe; her brothers, Brock K. Houser and Brogan K. Houser, both of Homer City; and her grandmother, Mary A. Mehalic, of Latrobe. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, of Latrobe. She had two aunts who were very special to her, Joy Morris, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Patti Simons, of Temple Hills, Md.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Paul V. and Rita (Hoffman) Kreamer, of Gaithersburg, Md., and her paternal grandfather, John (Jack) R. Mehalic Sr.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 until the time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook, and consider making a donation to raise much-needed funds to cover the funeral expenses and support the family. No donation is too small, and your support would be greatly appreciated.