James A. Baker

James Arthur Baker, 83, of Cape Coral, Fla., formerly of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.
He was the son of Arthur Doyle Baker and adored mother Rubye (Faith) Baker Davis, and was born Jan. 24, 1938, in Blairsville.
Surviving are his children, Brenda Baker and Eric Crouch, Diana and John Riley, Judy McConnell and Linda and Ron King; and grandchildren, Bethany Bolten, Cory Riley, Joshua Vinson and Jeremy and Elizabeth Vinson. Jim is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Dorothy Grace (Allison) Baker; stepfather, Richard Davis; and granddaughters, Amanda Jane Bolten and Rachel Aterrado.
Jim worked at Blairsville Westinghouse Specialty Metals Division until his retirement in 1996.
He was a kind, soft-spoken man with compassion for everyone. Jim had a sense of wit and humor along with his amazing ability to teach both complicated and simple subjects or tasks.
He loved all sports and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, never missing a game on the radio or TV.
Due to the circumstances in the world today, all arrangements are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/.