James Albert Bianco, 92, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Communities at Indian Haven.
The son of Thomas and Martha (Coury) Bianco, he was born July 28, 1928, in Center Township.
James was a 1946 graduate of Homer City High School.
After graduation, James began a long work history, which included Pennsylvania Department of Highway, Ebasco and Penelec. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean War with the 147 FAB Charlie Battery.
James was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1481 and St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish. He was an avid historian of both family and local history. James volunteered for the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County.
He enjoyed gardening, hunting and being outdoors. James loved playing darts and was a member of numerous dart leagues.
James is survived by his sons, Thomas Bianco, Imperial, and Vincent (Sandra) Bianco, Cary, N.C.; grandchildren Alexis (Michael) Wunderlich, Morgantown, W.Va.; Kristen Bianco and her fiancee, Guneet Sahota, Erie; Angela (Seth) Weir, Cary, N.C.; and Nicholas (Sarah) Bianco, Burlington, N.C.; great-grandchildren Shawn Weir, Cary, N.C.; Isla Bianco, Burlington, N.C.; and Austin Wunderlich, Morgantown, W.Va.; and a brother, Thomas A. (Donna) Bianco Jr., Providence, R.I.
Preceding James in death were his parents; beloved wife, Rose; sister, Thelma Lou Pergola; and beloved wife of Thomas, Diane Bianco.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in St. Bernard Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Rose Haven Personal Care Home, 132 Haven Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 or Communities at Indian Haven, 1675 Saltsburg Ave., Indiana, PA 15701.