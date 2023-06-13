James A. Buterbaugh, 68, of Marion Center, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from his home.
The son of Royden D. and Donna L. (Wilhelm) Buterbaugh, he was born March 28, 1955, in Indiana. Members of Jim’s immediate family recently passed away in April: his older brother, Dan, on April 4, and then his mother, Donna, on April 20, 2023.
Growing up, Jim was a member of East Mahoning Baptist Church in Purchase Line, where at the age of 11, he began assisting with the cleaning and maintenance of the church building. More recently, Jim had attended Calvary Bible Church in Grant Township.
In Jim’s late childhood and teen years, he worked at local farms. He especially enjoyed working on the farm of his Buterbaugh grandparents, as Jim was extremely fond of his grandfather.
Following his 1974 graduation from Marion Center High School, Jim entered the military. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam, and after being discharged from active duty, he continued to serve his country as part of the Air National Guard.
Prior to his retirement, Jim had been employed by IUP for many years as a painter and as a carpenter refurbishing furniture.
Jim loved to read and enjoyed watching TV game shows for hours on end. An avid fisherman, Jim liked spending quiet time out in nature on his boat and going on fishing trips to Canada.
He was a former member of the East Run Sportsman’s Club and the Clymer American Legion Post No. 222.
Jim is fondly remembered by his family and friends for possessing a quiet spirit of generosity. He would often help others in need without anyone around him knowing of his many kindnesses except the recipient of his goodwill.
With an eight-year age difference between them, Jim was a devoted big brother to his younger sister, Ruth Ann.
He is survived by his sister, Ruth Ann B. Struble and husband Charles, of Hinsdale, N.Y.; his four nephews: R. Dallas Buterbaugh and wife Quinetta, Patrick A. Buterbaugh and companion Alison Casti, Charles W. Struble and William C. Struble; his great-nieces: Rachel Lohrman, Chace Buterbaugh and Cassidy Buterbaugh; his great-great-nieces, Hazel Stokes and Caiya Prescott; his brother Dan’s companion, Deborah Hill, of Lucernemines; and his numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Roy, on May 17, 2006; his mother, Donna, on April 20, 2023; and his brother, Daniel R. Buterbaugh, on April 4, 2023.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale, where an 11 a.m. funeral service will be held Thursday, with Pastor John Traxler officiating.
Interment will be at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Jim’s guestbook and leave a condolence message.
