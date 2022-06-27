Pastor James A. McCaulley, 82, of Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
The youngest of Bertram R. and Mary Elizabeth (Coho) McCaulley’s nine sons, he was born July 18, 1939, in Frankstown Township.
Pastor McCaulley had served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He was a graduate of Washington Bible College in Lanham, Md.
Pastor McCaulley dedicated his life to the Lord, his faith, his ministry and his family. Since 1974, he had been the minister of Bible Baptist Church at both of its locations in the Clymer community.
He had a great love for his church family. He enjoyed singing and music, especially gospel music, and had recorded four gospel music CDs highlighting his love of singing as a way of praising God.
Pastor McCaulley wed Donna J. (Mangus), with whom he had enjoyed almost 54 years of marriage when she went to heaven on Feb. 24, 2012.
Pastor McCaulley was a Gold Star Father, as their son, SFC Randy McCaulley, gave the ultimate sacrifice on March 23, 2006, in Iraq. He was so proud of his son’s service and was waiting to meet him in Heaven to hear him say, “I love you Dad.” Pastor McCaulley thoroughly loved spending time with all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
An outdoorsman, some of Pastor McCaulley’s favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. He worked as a caddie at a golf course in his youth and continued to enjoy playing golf for the rest of his life.
He is survived by his three sons: James McCaulley and wife Jackie, of Ringoes, N.J.; Daniel McCaulley, of Indiana; and Barry McCaulley, of Ringoes; his seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his dear church family.
After Donna’s death, Pastor McCaulley married the former Paige Montgomery, who also predeceased him. His extended family grew to include Paige’s three children: Clara Ross, Laura Pearce and husband Earl, Michael Montgomery and their families.
The last member of his immediate family, he was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; his wife, Paige; his son, Randy; his grandson, Cody McCaulley; and his eight brothers.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Visitation will also be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bible Baptist Church, 6280 Route 286 East, near Clymer, where there will be an 11 a.m. funeral service with the Rev. Dale McCaulley officiating. Interment will be at Alto-Reste Park Cemetery in Altoona.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be forwarded to the Building Fund of the Bible Baptist Church in Pastor McCaulley’s memory, in care of Bible Baptist Church, 6280 Route 286 East, Indiana, PA 15701.
