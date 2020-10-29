James A. “Mac” McDonald, 70, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
James was the son of Austin Jacob and Della Mae (Mogle) McDonald.
Born Dec. 27, 1949, in Smithport, James proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and retired after 20 years. He also retired from A.M. General, where he worked as a mechanic on the Hummers for the military.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandkids and loved spending time with family and friends.
James is survived by his wife, Sue, of North East, Md.; his first wife, Phyllis Reeger, Home; daughters, Ruby Firestone, of Home, and Della Reichenbach, of Home; stepdaughters, Tonia Poort (Steve), of Lancaster, and Jennifer Cummins (John), of North East, Md; siblings, Donna Reeger, of Dayton, and Samuel McDonald (Gay), of Home; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Poole; brother, William (Bill) McDonald; and sisters, Ella Mae (Sis), Sara Martha, Alma Eileen (Mick) and Ester Ruth.
All services were held in Maryland.