James A. Wyland II

James Albert Wyland II, 85, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, W.Va., where he had been a resident for the past several years.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1935, in Clymer, a son of James Albert and Beula Bernice Putt Wyland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Carol Collins Wyland, and one sister, Donna Elizabeth Pugh. He is survived by two children, LuAnn and husband Rodney Strader, of French Creek, W.Va., and James A. Wyland III, of Leola; four grandchildren, Rodney Mark Strader Jr., Jamie Owen Strader, Theodore James Strader and wife Jami, and Courtney Ann Wyland; and two great-grandchildren, Sophie Wyland and Colton James Strader.
Mr. Wyland was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the DAV and VFW. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA and was a talented woodworker who enjoyed crafting furniture and toys for family and friends.
The body will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania, where his remains will be interred beside his wife, Lena.
The Wyland family entrusted the Heavner and Cutright Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, Buckhannon, W.Va., with the arrangements.
