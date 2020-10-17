James Anderson Cook, 85, of Homer City, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of Eugene and Stella (Poole) Cook and was born on Oct. 24, 1934, in Trauger.
Prior to her death in June 2015 he was married to Jane Esther Cook for 58 years. He was an exceptionally loving and caring husband and took care of Jane before her passing.
James was a member of the NEA, PSEA, HCEA and Hope Lutheran Church, Homer City, where he served on the council. He was a U.S. Army veteran (Security Agency) who served in the Korean Conflict.
He was a graduate of Hurst High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Cook was a retired teacher with the Homer-Center School District where he coached football, basketball, was a member of the SAP Team and president of the HCEA. He was also a volunteer fireman and along with his wife, Jane, was recognized as the Homer City Citizens of the Year for over 40 years of volunteer service with the ICCAP Food Bank.
He enjoyed playing softball, fishing and hunting. Jim spent countless hours attending his children’s and grandchildren’s athletic events and anything they participated in or were a part of. He was very proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As many know, he had a green thumb and spent countless hours in his garden. He could be seen delivering the fruits/vegetables of his harvest to friends all around Homer City. Family and helping others was one of the most important parts of his life.
Even after retiring from teaching and coaching, he remained a loyal Wildcats fan, and he along with his group of buddies could be seen at countless games. Even when he was unable to attend the games, he would be listening to them on 1160. He loved the Boston Celtics, Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates.
He is survived by his children, Deborah Ann Fetterman and husband Randy, of Homer City; Donna Jean Morrow and husband Mark, of Penn Run; and David Curtis Cook and wife Christy, of Homer City. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Chanelle, Joshua and wife Meghan, Justin and wife Mindy, Nathan and wife Tracy, Zachary and girlfriend Deena, John and girlfriend Sami, Matthew and wife Tiffany, and Ella. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Lilly James Morrow, Henley Grace, and Helena Monroe Fetterman, as well as his sisters, Edna Dickson, Marlene Coking, and brother Donald and wife Becky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Delphia Cook, Ethel Cook, Mary Kontor, Ruth Nardelli and Patricia Drussel; brothers Eugene, William and John Cook; and great-granddaughter Cienna Rose Cook. He was also preceded in death by his beloved dog, Bucky.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday at Hope Lutheran Church, Homer City, with Pastor Stephen Bond officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are mandatory.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the James A. Cook Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund, which can be mailed to Homer-Center High School, 701 Wildcat Lane, Attn: Guidance Office c/o Erin Collins, Homer City, PA 15748.