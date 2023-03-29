James Arthur Soler, 89, of Clarksburg, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Indiana Hospital.
Born in Tunnelton on Aug. 24, 1933, Jim was the son of Adelino and Sophie (Straka) Soler.
A 1951 graduate of Saltsburg High School, Jim worked as a mechanic for 25 years for Beckwith Machinery until his retirement in 1998. Jim proudly served our country in the United States Army. In his free time, Mr. Soler loved to spend time gardening and used his machining abilities to make different tools.
Left to cherish Jim’s memory is his wife of 57 years, Donna L. (Weik) Soler, whom he married June 26, 1965; two sisters, Dolores Chovance, of Blairsville, and Janet Good of Seattle, Wash.; sister-in-law, Patti Soler, of Blairsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister Dorothy Humphreys; and brother John Soler.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Pastor John Buchmann officiating. Burial will follow at Edgewood Cemetery, in Saltsburg, with full military honors presented by the Blairsville Military Service Group.
