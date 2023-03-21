James Bernell Shea Jr., 88, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of James Bernell and Margaret (Wilson) Shea Sr., he was born April 29, 1934, in Indiana.
Jim attended Keith School and was a 1952 graduate of Indiana High School. He graduated from Indiana State Teachers College in 1956 with a bachelor’s in education. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from September 1956 until he received an Honorable Medical Discharge in December 1956.
He started working at Morton’s Drug Store in 1952 and continued there following his discharge from the Navy until 1957. In 1959, Jim started his career as a salesman in the newspaper industry.
For many years, he sold newspaper ink for several companies, finally retiring in 2003 from Sun Chemical. Jim was a member of the B.P.O.E. 931, F&AM Lodge, Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and the Indiana Country Club. He enjoyed fishing, flying model airplanes, attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania basketball games, bowling and playing golf.
Jim joined the Indiana Country Club in 1966 and enjoyed many rounds of golf with his wife Darlene and too many friends to mention.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Darlene (Claypoole) Shea. Darlene was just 14 years old when they began dating in 1952. They married in 1959 and would have celebrated 64 years in June.
He is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews, Billy and Elaine Pierce, Judy Pierce, Andy and Carlene Pierce, Bruce and Vonda McPhilimy, Nancy Kulik, Joe and Janet Bothel, Debbie and Steve Stolitza, Bill and Sharon Patterson, Stacy and Mike Cumberledge and Andy Dunkle; and many great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and their spouses, Peggy (Shea) and Bill Pierce and Helen (Shea) and Harry McPhilimy; and two sisters-in-law and their spouses, Lavelle (Claypoole) and Bob Bothel and Madalyn (Claypoole) and Art Henry.
In keeping with Jim’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Enjoy the time you have with family and friends, and perhaps you could play a round of golf in Jim’s memory.
