James Christopher Jack, 69, of Butler, formerly of Indiana, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Butler Health Care Center.
Jim was a veteran who served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his caregiver, Connie Pividori, and many friends.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents and a brother, George.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery with military honors provided by VFW Post 1989.