James C. Smith, 73, of Cherry Tree, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at UPMC Passavant Hospital.
He was the son of James E. and Alice Smith, born June 21, 1949, in Spangler.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Delcabella (Peel) Smith; five children, James C. Smith II and wife, Cara, Jeremy M. Smith, Corey B. Smith and wife, Melinda, Holly D. Bingaman and husband, Brett and Alyssa D. Ibrahim and husband, Raid; two brothers, Kenneth Smith and wife, Melody, and Christopher Smith and wife, Adelia; sisters Mary Tiger and Shirley Smith; 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; one great-granddaughter, Josephine Rajnish; and two brothers, David and Daniel Smith.
Jim served on the board of deacons at the Kinport Assembly of God. He owned and operated his own construction business and was a master wood craftsman. He worked in the coal mines for over 20 years. Jim loved to go to Disney. He loved traveling, boating, camping and family outings. His joy was going to the movies with his children and grandchildren.
Jim was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, as well as a Little League coach. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Friends will be received on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Kinport Assembly of God Church, Cherry Tree. Jim’s funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Thomas Manning officiating.
