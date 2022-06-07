James Carlisle Sheesley, 79, of Indiana, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, while at Latrobe Area Hospital.
The son of Carlisle B. and Doris (Johnson) Sheesley, he was born Oct. 29, 1942, at his residence in Ernest.
Jim was a 1960 graduate of Marion Center High School and graduated later from DuBois Business College. As a veteran of the United States Army, he was stationed in Germany from 1962-64, after which he served in the National Guard from 1964-66.
Jim was employed by Sheesley Electric and also worked in health care accounting through Communities at Indian Haven, Beacon Ridge and Affinity Health Services from where he retired. He also was employed as an IRP (immediate response person) for Citizens’ Ambulance Service in the capacity as a paramedic.
He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and the American Legion.
His interests included golf, shuffleboard and playing the guitar in his Florida band Jersey Bob and The Drifters.
Jim will be remembered as a loving husband and a friend to many.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Mary (Thomas) Sheesley; a sister, Kimberley (David) Fulmer, of Marion Center; three brothers, John “Jack” W. (Emmajean) Sheesley, of Dunedin, Fla.; Greg (Bonnie) Sheesley, of Indiana; and Brent (Connie) Sheesley, of DuBois.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.Thursday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
An additional hour of visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, at which time funeral services will be conducted in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Bill Blair officiating.
Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 712 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701.