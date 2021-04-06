James Carruthers

James Max Carruthers, 82, of Homer City, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
He was the son of the late Max R. and Martha K. Carruthers and was born in Mount Union, Pa.
James was a member of the Homer City United Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder, Clerk of Session and chairman of the Pulpit Committee. He was well-known for his ham and bean soup at the Lenten Luncheons.
He was employed by FMC Corporation, where he worked as an engineering supervisor. He served on the Homer City Borough Central Indiana County Water Authority Board for 34 years.
James was a Life Member of the Homer City Volunteer Fire Department, where he volunteered for 53 years. Along with Fred Smith, Paul Beatty, Wayne Waugh Sr., William "Bill" Treese, John Pulliam and the Indiana County Fire Chiefs Association, he was an architect of what is today's Indiana County Fire Academy.
He was a state fire instructor for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, teaching many courses in Indiana, Cambria and Westmoreland counties.
He was a member of Mount Union Lodge No. 688 and a 61-year member of F. & A.M. of PA, as well as a 32 degree Mason.
Jim was a great gardener with his friends MaryJo and Larry and will be greatly missed by co-conspirator Linus.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginny” Carruthers; sons Brett Carruthers and wife Lisa, and Brad Carruthers; grandchildren Alexander, Brianna, Nicholas and Hannah, and great grandchild Mikayla. He is also survived by his sister Theo C. and her husband Martin Marietta.
Friends will be received Wednesday, April 7, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 8, at 11 a.m. at the Homer City United Presbyterian Church with Dr. Rev. Paul Morris officiating.
Graveside Services will be private.
Flowers graciously declined.
Memorial donations may be made to the Homer City Volunteer Fire Department, 25 West Church St., Homer City, PA 15748 noting Jim Carruthers Memorial.