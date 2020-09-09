James D. Clawson, 87, Bolivar, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Born April 24, 1933, in Bolivar, he was the son of Ralph D. and Jennie (Miller) Clawson. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lauren Gay Clawson; sister Anna Jane Jones; and brothers Roy, William and John Clawson and infant brother Charles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Wanda (Lear) Clawson; children, Gladine McMasters and husband Glenn, Eileen Clawson-Gaul and Jerry Clawson and wife Nancy; grandchildren, Colin, Leeanna, Caitlyn, Jocelyn, Noah and Lylah; and great-grandchildren Raelyn, Alexander and Jameson.
James was a member of First Church of Christ, Bolivar. He was a former Bolivar Council member, former member of Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company, a former plant superintendent of Precision Wire of Blairsville and an avid wood worker.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Church of Christ, 3041 Route 259, Bolivar, with Lloyd Campbell officiating. Face coverings are required. Private interment will take place in Bolivar West View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Church of Christ, Bolivar.
