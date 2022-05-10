James D. Galbraith

James Dick Galbraith, 89, of Bolivar, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
Son of James and Naomi (Douglass) Galbraith, Dick was born May 29, 1932, in New Florence.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by wife, Gilda Ann (61 years), and sister, Joann (Galbraith) Sutter.
A loving father, Dick is survived by his children, Cindy (Galbraith) Thomas and husband Joe, of Seward; James D. “Jim” Galbraith Jr. and wife Becky, of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.; Nancy Galbraith Larger, of The Villages, Fla.; and Wendy (Galbraith) Ritenour and husband Ernie, of Bolivar. In addition to his children, Dick is survived by his dear grandchildren Stephanie McCarthy, Timothy Galbraith, Gwen Warton, Jackie Long, Emilee Larger, David Larger, James Larger, Thomas Larger and Jillian Ritenour; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Galbraith) Rager and Peggy (Galbraith) Cooper, of New Florence; brother, Douglas Galbraith and wife Leanna, of Alliance, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Dick’s work ethic was unparalleled. He was a retired, adept carpenter with the Union Carpenter Local 432, where he worked for 30 years. He will be remembered for serving as the Bolivar chief of police and a Westmoreland County constable.
His love of flowers and gardening compelled him to open Galbraith’s Greenhouse in Bolivar, where he and his beloved wife worked side by side for more than 20 years serving the community.
Dick owned and operated the legendary Laurel Valley Tree Farm in New Florence, with Leroy and Oscar Boring for 40 years. People traveled long distances at Christmas to cut their own tree.
Dick was a lover of nature through and through. There wasn’t a bird or squirrel in Bolivar that wasn’t fed daily by him. He loved the roaring sounds of whistling trains and would sit for hours in town and watch them go by. He enjoyed the peacefulness of working at the tree farm and the family cottage in Tub Mill Creek.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Joseph Walls officiating. Interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive in Greensburg, in memory of James D. Galbraith.
Special thanks to St. Anne Home, especially Annmarie Weimer, Robin, Ann Donovan, Jill Jacaszek and all the staff at the home.
