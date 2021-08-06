James D. "Jim" Buffone

James “Jim” Donald Buffone, of Indiana, formerly of Glen Campbell, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Punxsutawney, at the age of 86.
He was born at home in Sagamore on Sept. 29, 1934, to parents Nicolas and Pasqualina (Pauline) Buffone. Jim loved sharing stories about growing up in a small western Pennsylvania coal town and attended Sagamore High School.
He served in the United States Army with the 101st First Airborne Division, called the Screaming Eagles, and was stationed in Korea. In addition to his regular duties, and being a born entertainer, he auditioned and was selected to play trumpet in the Divisional band, entertaining his fellow troops.
After the military, Jim worked at Spang Chalfont in Ambridge then at Robertshaw in Indiana, where he met his love, Peggy Lois Mumau. They were married on Nov. 15, 1958, in Winchester, Va., and shared 63 years of marriage. Jim and Peggy had four children: Brenda, Sharon, Martin and Jon.
An avid musician, James enjoyed making music and entertaining friends and family. He started his musical career by winning a talent contest televised on an Erie television station.
Throughout his life, he played accordion with his family’s band, The Bufftones, in addition to the JetTones and other bands. In addition to accordion and trumpet, Jim was best known as a highly accomplished pianist who played for governors and other dignitaries.
He was a devoted church musician, playing at the Glen Campbell First Baptist Church for years. Most importantly, he enjoyed playing piano and accordion during family occasions including birthdays, graduation parties and weddings.
James was a skilled deer hunter and trout fisherman who enjoyed these activities with his family. Jim was proud of his Italian heritage, loved to cook and hosted many holiday meals for his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy, and their four children: daughter Brenda and husband Scott, of Worthington; daughter Sharon and husband, Harry, of Indiana; son Martin, of Glen Campbell; and son Jon, of Brush Valley; four granddaughters, Heather and husband David; Hally and husband Christopher and son Oliver; Laura and husband Christopher; and Alyssa and fiancé Aaron. He is also survived by his siblings, Theresa and husband Bob Brochetti, Bobby and wife Marlene Buffone, Nick Buffone and Dorie, Jerry and wife Susan Buffone, and brothers, Eugene and Donny, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Nicolas and Pauline Buffone.
Private family arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Military honors will be accorded by the Glen Campbell American Legion Post members.
Interment will be at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.