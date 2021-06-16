James D. Wolfe, 79, of Clymer, unexpectedly died at his home on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Born in Indiana on March 25, 1942, he was a son of D. Way Wolfe and Laura (Pahel) Wolfe. He was the husband of Willine L. (Banks) Wolfe, whom he married July 3, 1976.
Jim worked as a roof bolter for R&P Coal Company for more than 20 years, starting in 1975.
He loved the outdoors, deer hunting, spending time in his garden and watching the birds come in to eat after he filled their feeders. He had bought an organ for Willine; however, Jim discovered that he also enjoyed playing music on the organ. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, lovingly referring to them as his “little pumpkins.”
In addition to his wife, Willine, of Clymer, Jim is survived by his children, Maryann (Pearce) Stephenson and husband, Mark, of Smicksburg; Carrie (Pearce) Slocum and husband, Carl, of Wellsville, N.Y.; Guy Pearce, of Clymer; Paul Wolfe and wife, Kim, of Indiana; and Robert Wolfe, of Blairsville. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Emily, Sarah and Allan Stephenson, Aiden, Cohen and Lindsey Slocum, Cole Schrack, Sariah Rishel, Nickolas, Matthew and Abigail Wolfe and Isaac Wolfe.
A private visitation and funeral service will take place for Jim’s family with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating. Cremation at the Rairigh-Bence Crematory is under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to support St. Jude Children’s Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.