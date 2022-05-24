James David “Stoney” Stonebraker, 71, of Homer City, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his residence.
He was the son of James C. Stonebraker and Margaret R. (Myerick) Stonebraker and was born May 12, 1951, in Indiana.
He was a member of the Homer City American Legion Post #493 and was in the U.S. Army Reserve for six years. James was a welder and was employed by Barr Machine, North American Coal Company and Magas Welding. He enjoyed life, hunting, gardening and being with his friends. James was a 1969 graduate of Purchase Line High School.
He is survived by his companion, Pam Harkins, of Homer City; his brother, Paul Stonebraker; his sister, Kathy Moyer and husband Kenneth; and his nephew, Michael Moyer and wife Billie Jo, all of Clymer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Dickie.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, with Pastor Todd Stanley of Summit Church, Indiana, officiating.
Military Services will be performed by the Homer City American Legion Post #493.
Private interment will be held at Shiloh Cemetery, Deckers Point.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to a charity of your choice in James’ Memory.
