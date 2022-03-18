James E. Dickey, 84, of Penn Run, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Communities at Indian Haven Nursing Home, Indiana.
He was the son of Harry and Sarah (Roberts) Dickey, born Dec. 23, 1937, in Pine Flats.
Jim graduated from Purchase Line High School in 1956. He was in the United States Army serving in Germany. During his younger years he worked at Pine Flats Nursery. He then worked at Seasonall for 37 years, working his last years at Pikes Peak Nursery.
Jim met his loving wife of 56 years, Peggy “Smith” Dickey, at a baseball game. He was an Indiana County football player, finishing his last year as a county all-star. Jim and Peggy enjoyed many years of making everyone smile by playing Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus for various events such as church Christmas dinners, schools and Boy Scout events. He also volunteered a few years at St. Andrew’s Village. Jim was a member of Harmony United Presbyterian Church, Penn Run.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy (Smith) Dickey; his only son, James Emerson Dickey II; four sisters, Nancy Jean Smith (Norman), Ann Willet, Kay Stanley and Margaret Spiller; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Dickey; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Also surviving is special cousin Lillian Bran, Cherry Tree.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, infant Joann, Ruth Ella Martin (Jim) and Margie Dickey; two brothers, Bill and Harry Dickey; and three brothers-in-law, Bill Spiller, Richard Willet and Fleet Stanley.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, with Jim’s funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Michelle Worzbyt as officiant.
Interment will be private in Harmony Cemetery, Penn Run.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.