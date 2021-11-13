James Edwin “Jim” Jennings, 72, of Coral, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of Richard C. and Frances Edith (Stewart) Jennings and was born on Sept. 2, 1949, in Indiana.
He was a member of Luther Chapel Lutheran Church, Coral, and worked at FMC in Homer City for 30 years.
He later worked at Homer City Automation, Homer City, for five years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and spent time in Germany.
Jim married the love of his life on March 15, 1975. He graduated from the first graduating class of Homer-Center High School in 1967.
His class remains close to this day.
Jim was a life member of the Coral-Graceton Fire Department, where he had been a first assistant chief.
He was a life member of the Special Medical Response Team.
He served with the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA, National Disaster Medical System and PA-2 Disaster Medical Assistance Team, where he deployed to assist with hurricane relief efforts across the country.
Jim loved camping with his “girls” at the Pine Ridge Campground and with his many friends he made there.
He would tell stories of working at Sano’s gas station at the age of 12 and then later for his Aunt Lois and Uncle Joe at Sipos at the furniture store before going into the military.
He would drive his wife, Karen, anywhere, and that would usually include, as they would say, to “Crazyville.”
He especially loved his vacations to Florida and Maine, especially going out lobster fishing with his friends. He was a true patriot and loved his country with all of his being.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Marie (Housholder) Jennings, whom he married on March 15, 1975; his daughters, Melissa Marie and husband Frank “Zach” Boboige, Chambersburg, and Kristin Estella Barnett (Drew Bartron), Lehighton; his granddaughters, Kaitlyn Marie Boboige, Pittsburgh, Elizabeth Bayleigh Boboige, Chambersburg, and Grace Ella Faith and Gabryelle Samantha Barnett, both of Lehighton; and his loving puppy, Oliver.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Leslie and wife Anna Jennings, Brush Valley; Beverly Bazala, Homer City; Dennis Jennings, Clarksburg; Doris and husband Perry Weaver, Home; and Ricky Jennings, Ford City; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Jr. and Judith; and his in-laws, Harold and Marie Housholder.
Friends will be received Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Matthew Perkins officiating. Interment will follow in Luther Chapel Cemetery, Coral.
Memorials can be made to the Coral Graceton Volunteer Fire Company, Coral, or the charity of your choice. Please visit www.bowserfh.com to order flowers, make a memorial contribution or sign the online guestbook.