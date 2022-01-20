James E. Mansfield, 79, of Blairsville, formerly of Weirton, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
He was born March 7, 1942, in Pittsburgh, the son of Clyde Mansfield and Catherine (Minor) Mansfield.
Jim had attended the former Vale Technical Institute of Blairsville.
He had worked at H.J. Heinz Company for 34 years. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and attending car shows.
He is survived by his son, James E. Mansfield Jr. and wife Deborah, Blairsville; son, Keith M. Mansfield and wife Shirley, Weirton; sister, Laura Caruth, Akron, Ohio; grandchildren, Anna, Willow, Michelle, Jessica, Thomas and Ashley; and great-grandchildren, Draven, Gavin, Cecelia and Aurora.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Paul Mansfield.
In keeping with Jim’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Mark Heckman will officiate.