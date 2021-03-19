James E. Stano Sr., 67, of Iselin, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Nov. 9, 1953, in Indiana, he was a son of Steve J. Stano and Christina Mae (Willis) Stano.
James was a graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School, worked as a coal miner for Tunnelton Mining Company and in construction for Easley & Rivers, Monroeville.
He enjoyed gardening and hunting for ginseng, mushrooms and roots in the woods. James also liked tinkering in his garage. He most loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, Rich and Steve S. “Skutch” Stano.
James is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Donna M. (Plahs) Stano; son James E. Stano Jr., of Derry; daughter Jamie L. (Ronald) Hooks, of Iselin; grandchildren Andrew James, Victoria Leeann and Hope Elizabeth Stano; great-grandchildren Wesley, Mason, William and Virginia Rose; brother David Stano, of Turtle Creek; sisters Sherry (John) Blystone, of Kiski Township; Diana (Robert) Tagliati, of Saltsburg; Helen (Jack) Nagg, of Iselin; Cathy (Kenneth) Schirato, of Iselin; Darcy Stano, of Ohio; and Christina (Terry) Kunkle, of Iselin; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received today from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation is limited to 20 percent capacity and the wearing of masks and social distancing is required. A private funeral service with interment in Iselin Union Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice in James’s memory.
To send and online condolence to the family, visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.