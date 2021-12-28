The family of James E. Ruffner is saddened to announce the passing of their brother, brother-in-law and uncle on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2021, at Juniper Village, Monroeville.
Jim was born Aug. 12, 1943, the son of James G. Ruffner and Elizabeth (Bette) Hite Ruffner.
He grew up in Latrobe, with sports being his passion. He played football for Latrobe High School, Manlius Academy and Clemson University. Jim was a U.S. veteran, having served in the Army.
Being a true lover of nature, Jim traveled to many states in the USA always looking for the best mountaintop, ocean beach or sunset. Later in life, he met his wife, Gloria, in Florida, moving to Arkansas until her passing. He returned to Florida but came back to Pennsylvania three years ago.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 11 years, Gloria.
He is survived by his brothers, Robert “Bo” Ruffner and wife Phyllis and Barry “Chad” Ruffner and wife Mary Kay; nieces and nephews Sherri Holler (Dick), Kelly Grejtak (Bryan), Bo Ruffner Jr. (Gina), Becky Quinn (Brian), Chad Beau Ruffner, Raime Hickey (Gavin) and many beloved grandnieces, -nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be no public visitation or service.
Interment will be the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
“May the grace of God be with you, Jimmy, and may the Clemson Tiger Rag ring through the heavens.”
