James Edward “Homer” VanDoren, 72, of Indiana, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Homer and Alyce (Johnson) VanDoren, he was born Dec. 15, 1950, in Bemidji, Minn.
Homer was a graduate of Indiana Area High School. He had been employed for more than 20 years for UPS.
His interests included riding his motorcycle with his best friend, Whistle; hunting with his son-in-law, Rick; hiking; and trying to play golf. He was an excellent pool player who played in a few leagues. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, whom he wed Aug. 5, 1978, Julie (Kauffman) VanDoren; a daughter, Valerie (Rick) Smith, of Shelocta; grandchildren, Karmyn and Brady Smith, of Shelocta; sisters Carol (Jack) Bell, of Conklin, N.Y., and Patty (Dave) Naman, of Ocala, Fla.
Preceding Homer in death were his parents and a sister, Sharon Clase.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.