James Edward “Zedo” Yanoscsik, 84, of Homer City, died Oct. 14, 2022, in Indiana.
He was the son of the late Steve and Marie Elizabeth (Biggie) Yanoscsik and was born on Nov. 2, 1937, in Lucernemines.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, the Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Of Jesus Council 10960, the Red Barn Sportsman Club, the Wellness Center of Indiana and Silver Sneakers. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and he built his home. He was a loving father, good provider and laid a stable foundation for his family.
He was a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1955-59. Jim worked at Numec in Apollo, R&P Coal Cleaning Plant and was the maintenance man at St. Louis Church.
He is survived by his wife Frances “Mimi” (Horchar) Yanoscsik; his son James and wife Cindy, of Yorktown, Va.; and his daughter Michelle Yanoscsik, of Westfield, Ind. He is also survived by his grandchildren Chelsea and husband Aaron Turner, of Perry, Ga., and Ashleigh, of Blacksburg, Va.; his two sisters, Maxine Burkley, of Greensburg, and Kathy and husband James Sprankle, of Penn Run; his sister-in-law Jane Pala, of Hershey; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Eugene; and brother-in-law Tom Burkley.
Friends will be received Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A blessing service will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines Site. Interment to follow in St. Louis Cemetery, where graveside military rites will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, the Indiana Parkinson’s Support Group or to any charity of your choice.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to sign the online guestbook, for directions, or to make a donation to a charity in Jim’s name. It’s beer thirty somewhere ...