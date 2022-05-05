James F. Gillis

James F. “Jim” Gillis, 79, of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at HJ Heinz III Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, in Pittsburgh.
The son of Lester F. Gillis and Mary N. (Baker) Gillis, he was born July 17, 1942, in Indiana.
Jim served 16 years in the Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a retired diesel mechanic and truck driver. Jim was an experimental aviation enthusiast and passionate about small aircraft flying and Model A trucks. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (Molisee) Gillis, of Blairsville; daughter, Lori J. Retallick and husband Gregory, of Blairsville; son, Matthew Gillis and wife Betsy, of Blairsville; grandchildren, Thomas (T.J.), Megan, Matthew, Caleb and Michael; and brother, Joseph R. Gillis, of Blairsville.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. James Henigin officiating.
The Blairsville Military Honor Guard and U.S. Air Force will conduct military rites in the funeral home following the funeral service.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Gray Station Community Church, 312 Gray Station Road, Blairsville, PA 15717.
