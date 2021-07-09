James G. Buzzinotti

James Gilbert Buzzinotti, 84, of Black Lick, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
The son of Gilbert L. and Minnie (Bennett) Buzzinotti, he was born Jan. 22, 1937, in Black Lick.
Jim graduated from Blairsville High School and worked as an iron worker.
He was a member of the Iron Workers of Western Pennsylvania and the National Rifle Association.
He loved hunting out West, fishing, following Blairsville sports, especially wrestling, and going to Elk County to see the elk.
Surviving are his wife, Sarah “Sally” (Duncan) Buzzinotti; three children, Vivian Dawn Dunsmore (Robert), of Indiana; Michael Buzzinotti, of Johnstown; and Theresa L. Buzzinotti (fiance, Frank Jakob), of New Bern, N.C.; six grandchildren, James Dunsmore, Jill Cochran, Matthew Dunsmore, Michael Buzzinotti II, Brett Hebenthal and Renee Farrar; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lynda Purcell, of Rolesville, N.C., and Carol Kowchuck, of Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ralph E. “Bucky” Buzzinotti and J. Robert “Bobby” Buzzinotti; and a sister, Shirley A. Korody.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Dunsmore officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.