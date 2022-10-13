James G. Sisak, 57, of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 18, 1964, in Albuquerque, N.M., and is the beloved son of John and Virginia Sisak. Loving brother of Jeffrey Sisak, Patricia Sisak-Brown (Richard Brown) and Matthew Sisak (Kendra Fairman); uncle of Cody and Cheyenne Sisak (Jeffrey), Gavin, Caden and Olivia Brown (Patricia) and Catherine and Evelyn Sisak (Matthew).
No services will be held at this time. A memorial celebration will take place in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to The Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation, 6360 Broad St., PO Box 5258, Pittsburgh, PA 15206, or http://www.ryanshazier fund.org.
Arrangements were entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, Robinson Township.
