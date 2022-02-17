James G. Sylvis

James Gregory Sylvis, 78, of Hendersonville, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Jim was born in Indiana on Dec. 19, 1943. After graduating from Indiana High School, he went to work for Brody’s Department Store where he managed the men’s clothing department. He met his wife, Carol, while they were both working at the Indiana Mall.
Jim and Carol were married June 21, 1969, and welcomed their only daughter into their family the following year. In 1975, Jim began working in sales at Delaney Chevrolet Dealership in Indiana. Because he had a tremendous talent for writing lyrics and music, Jim and Carol moved their family to Hendersonville, Tenn., in 1978 so he could follow his dreams as an aspiring songwriter in Nashville. He continued in car sales and later in management at Jim Reed Chevrolet and then Beaman Toyota. He retired from Fenders & More as a regional sales manager. Jim proudly served as the executive director of the Tennessee Songwriters Association International for many years and left behind a large catalog of his lyrics and music.
Jim was a member of Northfield Church in Gallatin, Tenn. He enjoyed eating out and socializing with his friends, cruising, reading, watching TV, taking long rides with his wife in their red convertible and spending time with his daughter and her family. Jim loved his family and friends beyond measure and was an extremely proud “Papa” of his daughter and three granddaughters. He also loved working with and mentoring other artists and songwriters, making a positive impact on many lives and leaving behind his mark in the music industry.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Lethia Sylvis; his father, James C. Sylvis; and his wife of 51 years, Carol Sylvis.
He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Haylett (Todd), and his granddaughters, Ashley, Amanda and Alivia.
Jim was a loving and devoted husband, son, father, grandfather and friend. Jim will be greatly missed and warmly remembered by all who knew and loved him. In closure, as Jim would have said, “Every chance you get, Say It With Music!”
A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held from 10 a.m to noon Saturday with services to follow at Hendersonville Funeral Home, 353 E. Main St., Hendersonville, Tenn. Entombment will follow the service in the Mausoleum at Hendersonville Memory Gardens with military honors.