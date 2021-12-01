James H. “Jim” Nehrig, of Homer City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Rose Haven Personal Care Home.
Jim was born July 7, 1946, in Indiana. He was the son of Robert H. and Ruth I. (Winsheimer) Nehrig.
He was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in Center Township. Jim was especially proud of his 30-year perfect Sunday school attendance as a youth and young adult. He was a collector of ceramic dogs, with more than 1,000 dogs in his collection. Following graduation from Homer-Center High School, Jim spent his entire life on the family farm, caring for the animals and performing other farm chores.
Jim is survived by his brother, Edwin (Ginny) Nehrig; sister, Jane McGee; nieces and nephews, Dave (Ruthie) Nehrig, Chris (Jodi) Nehrig, Susan (Scott) Griffith, Sherry (Walt) Thomas, Bob (Jackie) McGee, Rick (Christine) McGee and Donna Nehrig. Jim is also survived by 21 great-nieces and -nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Fredrick (Freddie), and a brother-in-law, William McGee.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, with Pastor Terry Semsick officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions in Jim’s memory be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1470 Bethel Church Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
The family would like to thank his Rose Haven family for the love and care they gave Jim during the last five months.
