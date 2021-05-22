James H. “Jimmis” Rice II, 54, of Clymer, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, after a long battle with glioblastoma.
He was born April 6, 1967, in Indiana, to James and Carol (Fulmer) Rice.
Jimmis proudly served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve.
He was employed by Marc A. and Scott A. Sallack for more than 30 years doing what he loved — driving big trucks.
Jimmis enjoyed traveling, camping, hunting and fishing with his daughter Kayleigh. He especially enjoyed riding on McKendrick Road in West Virginia, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his brother, Fred, and family in Kentucky. He was known by his CB handle, “Pork Chop.”
Jimmis is survived by his wife of 32 years, Brenda (Walls) Rice, of Clymer; his six daughters: Sherri (Dave) Yachisko, of Indiana; Ashley (Shaun) Wulfert, of Deckers Point; Samantha (Brant) Farmery, of Westover; Kayleigh Rice, at home; Montanna Rice, Dixonville; and Iszabella Rice, Indiana; his eight grandchildren: Hailey, Dane, Chloe, Parker, Madelynn, Marshall, Taryn and Ophelia; his brother, Fred (Paula) Rice, and their children Travis, Lillian, Olivia, James and Alex, all of Kentucky; his stepfather, Neil Stuchell, of Cherry Tree; his mother-in-law, Treva Walls, of Clymer; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Leah and Jon Asashon; and his nephews, Jacob and Nicholas Buterbaugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter, Abagail Beth; his two brothers, George Rice and Jay Buterbaugh; his stepfather, James Buterbaugh; and his father-in-law, Stanley Walls.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the assistance of Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Jimmis’s guestbook and share a condolence message.