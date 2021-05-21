James H. Rice II

James “Jimmis” H. Rice, II, 54, of Clymer, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, after a long battle with glioblastoma.
He was born April 6, 1967, in Indiana, to James and Carol (Fulmer) Rice.
Jimmis proudly served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves.
He was employed by Marc A. and Scott A. Sallack for over a combined total of 30 years doing what he loved — driving big trucks.
Jimmis enjoyed traveling, camping and hunting. He especially enjoyed riding on McKendrick Road in West Virginia, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his brother Fred and family in Kentucky. He was known by his CB handle, “Pork Chop.”
Jimmis is survived by his wife of 32 years, Brenda (Walls) Rice, of Clymer; his six daughters, Sherri (Dave) Yachisko, of Indiana; Ashley (Shaun) Wulfert, of Decker’s Point; Samantha (Brant) Farmery, of Westover; Kayleigh Rice, at home; Montanna Rice, in Dixonville; and Iszabella Rice, of Indiana; his eight grandchildren, Hailey, Dane, Chloe, Parker, Madelynn, Marshall, Taryn and Ophelia; and his brother, Fred (Paula) Rice, and their children, Travis, Lillian, Olivia, James and Alex, all of Kentucky; his stepfather, Neil Stuchell, of Cherry Tree; and his mother-in-law, Treva Walls, of Clymer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter, Abagail Beth; two brothers, George Rice and Jay Buterbaugh; his stepfather, James Buterbaugh; and his father-in-law, Stanley Walls.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Jimmis’s guestbook and share a condolence message.