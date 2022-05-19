James H. Watson, of Shallotte, N.C., went to be with our Lord and Savior Thursday, May 12, 2022, after a battle with heart and kidney disease.
He was born in Ardara in 1933 and resided in Blairsville until 1996 when he moved to Altoona, Fla., following his retirement from Westinghouse Specialty Metals.
He was a devoted and loving husband and father. He served in the U.S. Army at the rank of sergeant during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He was the lead machinist at Westinghouse, a member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church in New Derry and a member of St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Umatilla, Fla.
He loved golf, both watching and attending NASCAR races, as well as playing cards and shuffleboard. He also enjoyed “tinkering” around and working at the Shockley Hills Social Club and St. Hubert’s Church.
He was a member of the Blairsville Elks Lodge #406, the Blairsville Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #187 and the Blairsville Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #5821 (past post president).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace Gray and James T. Watson; one sister, Karen Boyd; and his wife Florence A. Watson (Smulczenski).
He is survived by his sister, Audrey Ressler and husband Ralph, of Melbourne, Fla.; his son, James F. Watson and wife Jennifer, of Canonsburg; his daughter, Julie A. Hinson (Watson) and husband Bo, of Shallotte, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Brittany Writt, of Wilmington, N.C., and Olivia Watson, of Canonsburg.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, as well as 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Vaia Funeral Home Inc., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.
A blessing service for James will take place at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Father Dan Ulishney of St. John Baptist de La Salle Catholic Church, Delmont, officiating. Graveside service will take place in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
