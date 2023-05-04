James “Jim” H. Urban, 95, of Saltsburg, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, in New Haven Court at Linwood, Greensburg.
Born at home on Oct. 13, 1927, in Conemaugh Township, he was the son of John and Mary (Dsam) Urban.
Jim served our country with the United States Navy during World War II.
He worked at Federal Laboratories, Tunnelton, for 27 years and Pennsylvania Electric Company for 18 years as a maintenance worker at Homer City Generating Station, before retiring in 1991.
Jim was a member of St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church. Additional memberships include Saltsburg Sportsman’s Club, Kiski Heights Sportsman’s Club and a life member of Saltsburg American Legion.
He enjoyed bowling, going to the casino, card playing and was an avid outdoorsman and golfer.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria (Chakan) Urban; brothers John, George, Andrew and Samuel Urban; sisters Mary Butt, Sophie Pierce, Margaret Steele, Helen Franklin and Susan Urban.
Jim is survived by his sons, Dennis (Alycee) Urban, of Delmont, and Donald (Denise) Urban, of Florida; daughter Darlene (James) Kovalchick, of Shelocta; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
At the request of the family, all services will be private and have been entrusted to Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Private interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to send a special thank you and recognition for the staff in the memory care at New Haven and ViaQuest Hospice nurses and aides.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Jim’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
